Trump’s unpopularity has countries dealing directly with American states

A new study from Pew Research offers unsurprising news that many countries have a low opinion of US President Donald Trump. The survey of 37 countries found the percentage of those with confidence in the presidency has fallen from 64% at the end of the Obama presidency to just 22% under Trump. Some 62% say Trump is "dangerous," and 74% have "no confidence" in him.

Fewer than one in three support his bid to block citizens of some majority-Muslim countries from entering the US. Fewer than one in five approve of his trade and climate policies.

The fall is steepest among some close US allies. From 2015 to 2017, the percentage of those with "confidence in the US president to do the right thing regarding world affairs" fell from 66% to 24% in Japan, 76% to 22% in Canada, 83% to 14% in France, and 73% to 11% in Germany.

Yet, officials in other countries know they can’t simply ignore or isolate Washington. The US is still the only country that can extend political, economic, and military influence into every region of the world. There are still a host of international problems and challenges that demand US co-operation, if not leadership.