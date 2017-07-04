Investor resigns as sexual harassment scandals sweep Silicon Valley

Cheryl Sew Hoy, who sold a startup to Walmart Labs and was the founding CEO of the Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre, accused McClure of propositioning her several times and then pushing himself on her and kissing her without consent in 2014.

"It’s not just inappropriate, it’s assault," Sew Hoy wrote on her website.

McClure did not respond to a request for comment on Sew Hoy’s allegations.

500 Startups said in a statement: "We appreciate Cheryl speaking up and realise how upsetting and painful it is for her to have gone through that experience and have the courage to speak up. We can only hope our efforts in changing 500 can help create a safe and effective platform for female founders around the world."

In a blog published on Friday, 500 Startups CEO Christine Tsai said that a decision to change the firm’s leadership had occurred "months ago" and that McClure’s role had "been limited." Yin, in her note, disputed Tsai’s account.

"It’s become clear to me over the last month that I can no longer be part of this organisation," Yin said in the note, which was obtained by Reuters.

"The actions that 500 has undertaken have deviated from its mission, and I can no longer continue to represent this organisation." Yin confirmed the note in an e-mail but offered no further comment.

In response to Yin’s note, 500 Startups said that in April management had "learned of allegations related to inappropriate behaviour by" McClure. The firm investigated the incident and notified staff at a meeting that McClure would step down.

"Due to the sensitivity of personnel issues and the privacy of all involved, the investigation was kept confidential," the company statement said.

Reuters