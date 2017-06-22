Donald Trump’s new idea is a solar-pannelled wall on the Mexican border

Washington — US President Donald Trump pitched a new concept to his supporters on Wednesday for the wall he intends to erect on the Mexican border: cover it with solar panels — and use the energy to cover construction costs.

"Yes, we will build a wall," he told a crowd in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. "We have to stop the drugs from flowing in.

"I will give you an idea that nobody has heard about yet," he said. "The southern border. Lots of sun, lots of heat. We are thinking about building a wall as a solar wall. So it creates energy. And pays for itself," Trump said.