Federal Reserve’s John Williams backs Janet Yellen’s hawkish stance on interest rates

Williams also saw a danger in the Fed allowing the unemployment rate to fall too far.

"The very strong labour market actually carries with it the risk of the economy exceeding its safe speed limit and overheating, which could eventually undermine the sustainability of the expansion," he said.

At 4.3% in May, the US jobless rate was already below what Williams thinks is its long-run sustainable rate of 4.75%. And he sees it dropping some more.

"Given the strong job growth we’ve been seeing in the US, I expect the unemployment rate to edge down a bit further and remain a little above 4% through next year," Williams said.

Rate increases

The Fed earlier this month raised interest rates for the second time this year. Policy makers have pencilled in one more rate increase for 2017 and three more for 2018, according to projections released after their June 13-14 meeting.

Williams is not a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee this year but will vote in 2018.

Williams affirmed the Fed’s intention to begin trimming its $4.5-trillion balance sheet this year, saying the central bank would start off "nice and easy".

The aim would be to gradually reduce bond holdings in a widely telegraphed and predictable fashion, he said.

"I hope I’ll not be perpetuating an unfair stereotype about economists if I say that ‘boring’ is a virtue," Williams said. "Indeed, my new mantra is, ‘Boring is the new exciting.’"

Bloomberg