Rand strengthens as threat to Reserve Bank fades

The rand retained its firmer bias shortly before midday on Friday, despite a week of local headlines that added weight to negative sentiment.

Analysts expect the rand to trade steadily firmer, but remain range bound due to a lack of local or international economic data releases.

"Global issues suggest sideways trade. The pressures from a strengthening dollar faded on Wednesday, those from the falling oil price on Thursday — and it would have to take a real shock from today’s second-tier data to generate a meaningful global-market reaction," Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said in a note.

The rand suffered a setback earlier on Monday after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane recommended that the Reserve Bank’s mandate be changed. This, however, prompted protest from various quarters, including Parliament, that Mkhwebane had over-reached. Parliament said on Thursday that it would legally oppose her finding that the Constitution should be changed in order to remove the Reserve Bank’s mandate to protect the value of the rand.

The rand fell as much as 2% after Mkhwebane’s comments, and was already at weaker levels following the release of the revised Mining Charter last week.

The euro, which the rand usually tracks, was also firmer against the dollar. The dollar remains range bound with the market still sceptical that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this year, despite "fairly assertive" indications that higher yields were on the way, Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

At 11.30am‚ the rand was at R12.9227 to the dollar from Thursday’s R12.9719. It was at R14.4278 to the euro from R14.4353, and at R16.4353 to the pound from R16.4524.

The euro was at $1.1165 from $1.1152.