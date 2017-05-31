Trump’s ‘covfefe’ tweet makes Urban Dictionary

WASHINGTON — A midnight tweet by Donald Trump unleashed a wave of sometimes mocking speculation by internet users wondering what the US president meant by writing "covfefe" in an apparently unfinished Twitter post that lingered online for hours.

At 12.0am ET, Trump wrote: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." The post, since deleted, was followed by a Trump message at 6.09am ET that sought to put a playful tone on the misfire, saying, "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"