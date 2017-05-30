Trump has unsettled all of us, McCain tells Australians

Singapore — US President Donald Trump has unsettled allies, as well as Americans, US senator John McCain said during a speech in Sydney on the future of US relations with Asia.

McCain — the chairman of the US Senate Armed Services Committee and the Republican presidential nominee in 2008 — said on Tuesday that Australia wasn’t alone in questioning whether America was still committed to upholding peace and justice around the world.

"Other American allies have similar doubts these days and this is understandable," McCain told a crowd at the University of Sydney’s US Studies Centre. "I realise that some of President Trump’s actions and statements have unsettled America’s friends. They have unsettled many Americans as well."

McCain’s remarks come on the heels of Trump’s first overseas trip, including the sometimes awkward gatherings of Nato and the G7 nations. Trump told Nato leaders they had fallen short of what they "owed" to the alliance by $119bn and prodded them to pay more.