Trump resumes tirade over German trade and Nato
His Twitter promise that the US relationship with Germany will change comes a day after Angela Merkel rammed home her doubts about the US being a reliably ally
Berlin — US President Donald Trump has again criticised Germany for its trade surplus and military spending levels.
His latest attack, on Tuesday, comes a day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel rammed home her doubts about the reliability of the US as an ally.
"We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for US. This will change," Trump tweeted.
We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017
On Monday, Merkel underlined her doubts about the reliability of the US as an ally, venting European frustrations with Trump after back-to-back summits last week, but said she was a "convinced trans-Atlanticist".
EU officials played down comments on German trade that Trump made on his tour last week.
He also used the trip to vent at Nato allies he thought were not paying their way in the defence alliance.
Merkel said on Sunday that reliable relationships forged since the end of the Second World War "are to some extent over".
Reuters
Please login or register to comment.