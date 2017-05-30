World

Trump resumes tirade over German trade and Nato

His Twitter promise that the US relationship with Germany will change comes a day after Angela Merkel rammed home her doubts about the US being a reliably ally

30 May 2017 - 14:18 Paul Carrel
US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One upon his return to the White House in Washington. Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS
Berlin — US President Donald Trump has again criticised Germany for its trade surplus and military spending levels.

His latest attack, on Tuesday, comes a day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel rammed home her doubts about the reliability of the US as an ally.

"We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for US. This will change," Trump tweeted.

On Monday, Merkel underlined her doubts about the reliability of the US as an ally, venting European frustrations with Trump after back-to-back summits last week, but said she was a "convinced trans-Atlanticist".

EU officials played down comments on German trade that Trump made on his tour last week.

He also used the trip to vent at Nato allies he thought were not paying their way in the defence alliance.

Merkel said on Sunday that reliable relationships forged since the end of the Second World War "are to some extent over". 

Reuters

