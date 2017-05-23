Brazil’s Lula charged in country’s biggest bribery scheme

Ricardo Molina, a private investigator Temer’s team hired to examine the tape, told reporters on Monday that the recording had clearly been edited and should not be accepted as evidence. The investigator said he had found at least 70 points of "irregularities" in the 38-minute recording, such as moments where the audio was "clipped," or when the voice of Temer was unintelligible.

Regardless, the head of Brazil’s powerful national bar association, which is calling for Temer’s impeachment, said plea-bargain testimony by JBS executives included more evidence against the president than just the recording. Claudio Lamachia told reporters that even Temer’s meeting with Batista, who was under corruption investigations himself, was unacceptable.

The Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), Temer’s biggest ally in the governing coalition, put off a meeting on Sunday to decide whether to continue supporting the beleaguered president. Party officials said on Monday that the PSDB would wait until the supreme court ruled on whether to continue the Temer investigation.

‘I am not doomed’

The president, who took office a year ago, is coming under unrelenting pressure to step down and let Congress elect a new president for the remainder of his term.

Still, Temer maintains a confident outlook, telling Folha he is "absolutely" sure he is capable of finishing his term through the end of 2018 without giving up on his legislative agenda, which includes an ambitious overhaul of the country’s labour and social security regulations.

His coalition had already been struggling to muster the votes for the unpopular social security reform, and financial markets, which had largely anticipated approval of the reforms, slumped last week when the scandal broke.

S&P Global threatened to downgrade Brazil’s rating further into junk territory over the next three months if political turmoil hampers the advance of economic reforms. The Brazilian real extended losses on Monday morning, weakening more than 1%. Yields on interest rate futures were up, indicating a deep rate cut by the central bank at the end of this month is becoming less likely as uncertainty grows.

"I will demonstrate political strength in coming weeks precisely by putting important bills to vote [in Congress]," Temer told Folha. "I am not doomed." Temer said the recording was not proof of wrongdoing and he did not report the vague references to bribery of officials because he did not believe them. "Joesley is a loud-mouth," Temer said. "I have shown, with relative success, that what [he did] was induce a conversation," he told Folha, acknowledging that he had been wrong to make no record of his meeting with the businessman in the official ledger of visitors.

