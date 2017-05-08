World / Americas

Brazil graft judge demands orderly Petrobras prosecution

Judge Sergio Moro is leading the ‘Car Wash’ investigation of embezzlement and bribery at the highest levels of Brazilian politics

08 May 2017 - 05:06 Agency Staff
Brazilian former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Picture: AFP PHOTO/DOUGLAS MAGNO
Brazilian former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Picture: AFP PHOTO/DOUGLAS MAGNO

Sao Paulo — The Brazilian judge planning to question former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva this week in the vast Petrobras corruption scandal urged protesters to stay away from the courthouse where the two are due to meet.

Judge Sergio Moro is leading the "Car Wash" investigation of embezzlement and bribery at the highest levels of Brazilian politics. A former Petrobras director said on Friday that Lula was "fully aware" of the state oil company’s bribery network.

Moro is to interview Lula on Wednesday in the southern city of Curitiba, raising fears of violent clashes between the former president’s supporters and critics. Authorities there plan to cordon off the courthouse district to prevent protesters from disturbing the hearing.

"I have heard that many people who support Operation Car Wash plan to come to Curitiba," Moro said. "This support has always been important, but it will not be necessary on Wednesday. We want to avoid any sort of confusion or confrontation; I don’t want anyone to be hurt," he added.

Moro asked people to "let the justice system do its job".

AFP

Petrobras putting another 40 assets on offer, worth about $42bn

The Brazilian oil giant wants to reduce its debt load of about $119bn and develop some of the largest oil finds this century
Companies
5 days ago

Brazil court meets to rule on whether Temer election is valid

Brazil’s highest court is to decide whether Dilma Rousseff’s re-election — with Temer as vice-president — was financed by undeclared funds or bribes
World
1 month ago

Prosecutors unite over Brazilian conglomerate bribes

Odebrecht, Latin America’s largest engineering group, settled in December with Brazilian, US and Swiss authorities
World
2 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Brexit no brake for Britain’s billionaires
World / Europe
2.
Brazil graft judge demands orderly Petrobras ...
World / Americas
3.
Labour wants big business and the rich to stump up
World / Europe
4.
North Korea holds fourth US citizen for ‘hostile ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Brazil court meets to rule on whether Temer election is valid
World / Americas

The Brics bank, green energy, Gordhan and the Guptas
Opinion

Angola turns blind eye to Brazilian firm’s confession that it paid bribes
World / Africa

Antigraft probe in Brazil puts politicians’ future in limbo
World / Americas

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.