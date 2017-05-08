Brazil graft judge demands orderly Petrobras prosecution

Sao Paulo — The Brazilian judge planning to question former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva this week in the vast Petrobras corruption scandal urged protesters to stay away from the courthouse where the two are due to meet.

Judge Sergio Moro is leading the "Car Wash" investigation of embezzlement and bribery at the highest levels of Brazilian politics. A former Petrobras director said on Friday that Lula was "fully aware" of the state oil company’s bribery network.

Moro is to interview Lula on Wednesday in the southern city of Curitiba, raising fears of violent clashes between the former president’s supporters and critics. Authorities there plan to cordon off the courthouse district to prevent protesters from disturbing the hearing.

"I have heard that many people who support Operation Car Wash plan to come to Curitiba," Moro said. "This support has always been important, but it will not be necessary on Wednesday. We want to avoid any sort of confusion or confrontation; I don’t want anyone to be hurt," he added.

Moro asked people to "let the justice system do its job".

AFP