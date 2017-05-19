Infrastructure expected to get about $200bn of US budget

One option likely to be part of the plan is asset recycling, in which the federal government offers an incentive to encourage a state or municipality to lease a public asset to the private sector in return for an upfront payment that can be used for other projects that lack funding, according to the official.

Most US infrastructure is owned and controlled by states, localities and private entities. Trump’s plan, the official said, will be designed to encourage them to secure their own funding and financing rather than relying on the federal government.

Trump promised throughout the campaign and since taking office to invest $1-trillion over 10 years to upgrade roads, bridges, airports and other assets. The $200bn in the budget being released next week would be mostly spent between years two and six in the 10-year budget window, the official said, adding that it would be offset to avoid adding to the deficit. The official did not specify how.

The administration has also convened a task force of 16 federal agencies to identify rules, regulations and statues that could be changed to streamline the environmental review and permitting process to accelerate projects.

US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has said the administration is providing principles for its infrastructure plan in May, with a complete legislative package expected by the third quarter.

Officials were using a broad definition of infrastructure that included veterans’ hospitals, energy and broadband, Chao said during testimony on Wednesday at the senate environment and public works committee. Administration officials also have said the plan will encourage public-private partnerships as a way to tap the estimated trillions of dollars in available private capital worldwide.