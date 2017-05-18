Trump lashes out at 'greatest witch-hunt in history'

Washington — President Donald Trump has decried the appointment of a special counsel to lead the Russia investigation as "the single greatest witch-hunt" in US history, hours after he said he looked forward to a thorough investigation.

On Wednesday, in the face of rising pressure from Capitol Hill, the justice department named former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election and possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

Trump said in a statement on Wednesday night "a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know — there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity".

In a pair of Twitter posts on Thursday morning, Trump made clear he was unhappy with the latest development.

"With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel appointed!" Trump wrote, misspelling the word "counsel" as he referred to former president Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.