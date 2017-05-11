Lawyers sue US for right to aid migrants

San Francisco — A nonprofit organisation fighting the Trump administration’s travel ban has sued the US justice department after being warned to stop offering legal aid to undocumented immigrants.

The department’s executive office of immigration review demanded that the advocacy group refrain from advising people facing deportation if it was not representing them.

The Northwest Immigrants Rights Project said the government’s sudden invocation of a 2008 regulation was a bureaucratic manoeuvre to stymie its assistance to poor people threatened with being returned to their native countries.

President Donald Trump is continuing to crack down on undocumented immigrants and enforce more stringent border control, even as some immigration advocacy groups have won key victories in court.

The White House continues to push for construction of a wall along the Mexican border while also defending its authority to cut off federal funding for sanctuary cities that provide safe harbour to residents seeking to avoid deportation.