Lawyers sue US for right to aid migrants

San Francisco — A nonprofit organisation fighting the Trump administration’s travel ban has sued the US justice department after being warned to stop offering legal aid to undocumented immigrants.
The department’s executive office of immigration review demanded that the advocacy group refrain from advising people facing deportation if it was not representing them.
The Northwest Immigrants Rights Project said the government’s sudden invocation of a 2008 regulation was a bureaucratic manoeuvre to stymie its assistance to poor people threatened with being returned to their native countries.
President Donald Trump is continuing to crack down on undocumented immigrants and enforce more stringent border control, even as some immigration advocacy groups have won key victories in court.
The White House continues to push for construction of a wall along the Mexican border while also defending its authority to cut off federal funding for sanctuary cities that provide safe harbour to residents seeking to avoid deportation.
The department’s April 5 warning letter to the Seattle-based advocacy group came about two months after it led a coalition of nonprofit organisations seeking a nationwide halt to Trump’s travel restrictions on citizens of seven mostly Muslim nations. Courts have kept a revised version of the ban on hold, with the president vowing to go all the way to the Supreme Court to get it reinstated.
In another showdown over the administration’s power to carry out the crackdown on its own terms, the US has been accused of trying to "avoid accountability" by withholding critical public data about enforcement activity.
On Tuesday, Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, a research group affiliated with Syracuse University said in a lawsuit the immigration customs and enforcement agency had failed to justify its abrupt decision in January to halt the release of information on how often immigrants were detained and deported.
The legal director of the Northwest Immigrants Rights Project said the 2008 regulation that requires the organisation to enter formal notice whenever it offers help to an undocumented immigrant creates an unrealistic paperwork burden for his 30-attorney staff.
"It’s just not possible to talk to all of those people who need aid and file all of that paperwork," Matt Adams said. "Effectively, they’re trying to make it easier to successfully deport thousands of people a year."
In its court filing, the group said the department’s warning letter violated its right to free speech and Washington state’s tenth amendment right to regulate legal services.
Bloomberg
