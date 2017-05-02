World / Americas

Venezuelans incensed by president’s new assembly announcement

Demonstrators, who want early elections to replace Nicolás Maduro, block roads in protests; Maduro says the new assembly is to block a ‘fascist coup’

02 May 2017 - 17:27 Agency Staff
Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro. Picture: REUTERS
Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro. Picture: REUTERS

Caracas — Demonstrators blocked roads in Venezuela on Tuesday in renewed protests against President Nicolás Maduro after he announced plans to overhaul the constitution in a bid to quell a deadly political crisis.

Far from defusing the crisis, Maduro’s announcement on Monday further incensed the centre right opposition after a month of protests that have left 28 people dead. The opposition is demanding early elections to replace the socialist president.

Maduro, instead, said he was invoking his power to create a 500-member constituent assembly representing a "working-class base" and local councils to rewrite the constitution — cutting out the opposition-controlled congress. He said the decree was needed to "block the fascist coup" he said is threatening the country. Maduro regularly portrays Venezuela as the victim of a US-led capitalist conspiracy.

The opposition rejected the idea because the body drafting the new charter would not be the result of a popular election but rather be composed of workers and farmers from Maduro’s traditional support base.

Angry opponents, who blame the president for the country’s economic crisis, hit the streets early on Monday in renewed rallies. AFP reporters saw streets blocked with makeshift barricades of rubbish and felled trees as people banged pots and blew horns. "This constituent assembly Maduro has announced is a manipulation to escape elections," said student Raul Hernandez, 22, one of about 100 people blocking a major avenue in eastern Caracas.

Maduro’s announcement to a crowd of supporters on May Day came as security forces sprayed tear gas and deployed water cannons at anti-government demonstrators elsewhere in the capital.

AFP

May Day marches flare as Venezuela’s Maduro hikes minimum wage 60%

Critics warn President Nicolas Maduro’s chaotic policies will further damage the economy
World
22 hours ago

ANOTHER WEEK: Country in crisis

Venezuela’s opposition hold a silent march to honour people killed in three weeks of protests
News & Fox
6 days ago

Venezuela economic crisis hits US firms

General Motors is not the only US business to be walloped by Venezuela’s crisis
World
8 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Registration frenzy for candidates as Kenya ...
World / Africa
2.
Merkel keen to lift Russian sanctions, but not ...
World / Europe
3.
Endangered black rhinos to return home to Rwanda
World / Africa
4.
Venezuelans incensed by president’s new assembly ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

May Day marches flare as Venezuela’s Maduro hikes minimum wage 60%
World / Americas

ANOTHER WEEK: Country in crisis
News & Fox / Another Week

Venezuela economic crisis hits US firms
World / Americas

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.