Venezuelans incensed by president’s new assembly announcement

Caracas — Demonstrators blocked roads in Venezuela on Tuesday in renewed protests against President Nicolás Maduro after he announced plans to overhaul the constitution in a bid to quell a deadly political crisis.

Far from defusing the crisis, Maduro’s announcement on Monday further incensed the centre right opposition after a month of protests that have left 28 people dead. The opposition is demanding early elections to replace the socialist president.

Maduro, instead, said he was invoking his power to create a 500-member constituent assembly representing a "working-class base" and local councils to rewrite the constitution — cutting out the opposition-controlled congress. He said the decree was needed to "block the fascist coup" he said is threatening the country. Maduro regularly portrays Venezuela as the victim of a US-led capitalist conspiracy.

The opposition rejected the idea because the body drafting the new charter would not be the result of a popular election but rather be composed of workers and farmers from Maduro’s traditional support base.

Angry opponents, who blame the president for the country’s economic crisis, hit the streets early on Monday in renewed rallies. AFP reporters saw streets blocked with makeshift barricades of rubbish and felled trees as people banged pots and blew horns. "This constituent assembly Maduro has announced is a manipulation to escape elections," said student Raul Hernandez, 22, one of about 100 people blocking a major avenue in eastern Caracas.

Maduro’s announcement to a crowd of supporters on May Day came as security forces sprayed tear gas and deployed water cannons at anti-government demonstrators elsewhere in the capital.

