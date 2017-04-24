World / Americas

DECLINING SALES

Venezuela economic crisis hits US firms

24 April 2017 - 05:29 AM Agency Staff
Demonstrators hold a cross as they take part in a rally to honour victims of violence during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, on Saturday. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN VERON
Demonstrators hold a cross as they take part in a rally to honour victims of violence during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, on Saturday. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN VERON

Washington — The political and economic crisis in Venezuela is costing US companies dearly, as General Motors (GM) can attest to following the unexpected nationalisation of its plant there.

The vehicle maker shut down its operations in Venezuela and laid off 2,700 workers after the government last Wednesday seized the plant, which had been idle because of the chaotic market environment. The group had been operating in the South American country for 69 years.

GM is not the only US business to be walloped by Venezuela’s crisis. Kimberly-Clark, a personal-care paper group, had its factory taken over in July 2016 and posted a charge of $153m to deconsolidate its Venezuela operations.

Biscuit maker Mondelez — behind the Oreo brand — also took a one-time charge of $778m to reconfigure its Venezuela operations as an investment in its accounts, to prevent them dragging the group’s earnings down. Although Mondelez products still sell in Venezuela, it is unable to track sales. Same story for Pepsi, which reported a $1.4bn loss in October 2016 from its Venezuela business.

General Motors says Venezuela illegally seizes vehicle plant and assets

General Motors says it will take all legal actions against the leftist-led country, whose economic crisis has hurt many other US companies
Companies
3 days ago

The conditions in Venezuela are a formidable challenge for any company, with hyperinflation, capital controls, political turbulence, mass demonstrations and consumers who have barely enough money to buy food and basic items.

The country was once considered one of the juiciest markets for US businesses, boasting the biggest oil reserves in the world and a middle class with a taste for US products.

But a slump in global crude prices coupled with mismanagement have devastated the country’s economy.

And nearly two decades of socialist rule by late president Hugo Chavez and his successor Nicolas Maduro have badly frayed ties with the US, which has halved the amount of Venezuelan oil the country imports.

AFP

Venezuelan opposition vows to intensify protests, despite deaths

A 17-year-old boy and a woman died after being shot on Wednesday during massive protests, and a soldier outside Caracas was said to have been killed
World
3 days ago

Venezuela braces for opposition protest

Maduro has faced violent protests over recent moves to tighten his grip on power
World
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Venezuela and the perils of populism — a lesson for SA

Here is a cautionary tale of millions of lives wrecked, for those who think Zuma’s policies are harmless
Opinion
11 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
French poll tests rise of populism
World / Europe
2.
Pope calls for end to refugee ‘prisons’
World / Europe
3.
Venezuela economic crisis hits US firms
World / Americas
4.
France’s Macron looks set for Elysee in runoff ...
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.