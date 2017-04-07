France knew about US air strikes on Syria

"Iran strongly condemns any such unilateral strikes…. Such measures will strengthen terrorists in Syria … and will complicate the situation in Syria and the region," ISNA quoted Bahram Qasemi as saying.

Britain gives its backing

"The UK government fully supports the US action, which we believe was an appropriate response to the barbaric chemical weapons attack launched by the Syrian regime, and is intended to deter further attacks," a government spokesperson said.

French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said the US had informed France before the missile strikes on Syrian military positions.

"I was told by [US secretary of state] Rex Tillerson during the night," Ayrault told Reuters and France Info radio in the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott, where he is on a diplomatic visit.

"Use of chemical weapons is appalling and should be punished because it is a war crime," he said, adding that Russia and Iran needed to understand that supporting Assad made no sense, and that France was not seeking a confrontation with those two countries.

Russia’s RIA news agency cited Yury Shvitkin, deputy head of the Russian lower house of parliament’s defence committee, as saying on Friday that the strikes showed Washington was guilty of political double standards.

He said the US was using Islamic State as a tool for its own geopolitical interests.

Turnbull said the strikes sent "a vitally important message" that the world will not tolerate the use of chemical weapons.

"The retribution has been proportionate and it has been swift," he told reporters in Sydney. "We support the US in that swift action."

Turnbull said the military action was not designed to overthrow the Assad regime, though the reported use of chemical weapons did "raise questions as to whether there can be any role for Mr Assad in any solution or settlement".

Turnbull called on Russia to do more to ensure peace in Syria.

Indonesia, home to the world’s largest Muslim population, said it also strongly condemned the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

"At the same time, Indonesia is concerned with unilateral actions by any parties, including the use of Tomahawk missiles, in responding to the chemical weapon attack tragedy in Syria," foreign ministry spokesperson Armanatha Nasir said in a text message.

"Military actions, undertaken without prior authorisation of the UN Security Council, are not in line with international legal principles in the peaceful settlement of disputes, as stipulated in the UN Charter."

The Syrian army command had evacuated most warplanes from the air base before it was struck, Lebanese TV station al-Mayadeen reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least four Syrian soldiers including a senior officer were killed in the missile attack that had almost completely destroyed the airbase near Homs city.

The Syrian military could not immediately be reached for comment on the report by the British-based group, which said its report was based on its own sources. The Observatory said dozens of members of the Syrian military had been wounded in the attack.

The Observatory said Sukhoi 22, Sukhoi 24, and Mig 23 warplanes had operated from the base. It said the officer killed was a general.