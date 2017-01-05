Trump’s decisions will guide Toyota’s plans for Mexican plant

Osaka — Toyota Motors president Akio Toyoda said he will take US president-elect Donald Trump’s decisions into account when planning for the car maker’s Mexican operations, after Ford Motors scrapped plans to build a new plant there.

Toyoda told reporters at a New Year’s gathering that he will handle the situation when he understands it better, when asked for a reaction to the news that Ford had canceled a plan to build a $1.6bn plant in Mexico following criticism by Trump. Toyota has a new factory in Mexico that is scheduled to begin producing Corolla cars in 2019.

The chief of Japan’s largest car maker said he is always thinking about boosting US production, regardless of the political situation in the country. Toyota wants to be a good company for US citizens and that is in the same direction as Trump, who has said he wants to make America stronger, Toyoda said.

The threat of a tariff on Mexico-made exports to the US is weighing on investment decisions in the auto industry. Besides Ford, Trump has threatened to punish General Motors for building a version of its fading compact in Mexico, rekindling a month-old feud with the car making industry.

Separately, Fuji Heavy Industries president Yasuyuki Yoshinaga said he does not think US protectionism is good for Japan. The maker of Subaru vehicles has no plans to build a factory in Mexico, he said.

Bloomberg