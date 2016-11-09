World / Americas

WATCH: US presidential election enters tense final moments

09 November 2016 - 09:02
Picture: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES
Supporters of both Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton await the final results of the US presidential election.

Donald Trump: anti-immigration, inadvertently pro-emigration

Canada’s main immigration website has crashed and New Zealand has had increased traffic from the US as the likelihood of a Trump presidency grows
Donald Trump gives gold its biggest rally since Brexit

Metal climbs to $1,337.40 in risk-off trade as Republican Donald Trump leads Democrat Hillary Clinton in the race for the White House
Analysis paralysis in US Congress

Dysfunctionality to increase, especially if Clinton victorious, and slim majority expected in Senate regardless of which party wins
Markets tumble as Trump takes election lead

Sovereign bonds and gold shoot higher while the Mexican peso goes into near free-fall
