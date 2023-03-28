Kamala Harris urges Africans to empower women

Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Whenever there is unrest, businesses suffer through disrupted trading hours, staff can’t come to work and the shopping public is inconvenienced
DA’s Brink wins in third attempt at election of a mayor
Steve Phiri joins a growing number of business leaders publicly showing their frustration
Part-time employment rose by 42,000 — or 4% — in the fourth quarter of 2022
Climate case is first before European human rights tribunal
Despite trying to formulate a long-term strategy, they mostly had to put the team together at the last minute, he says
An edgier design and a cabin tweak for SA’s best-selling midsize SUV
US Vice-President Kamala Harris challenged Africans to step up innovation and empowerment of women to play their full part in the future of the world in a speech to thousands of young Ghanaians on Tuesday in Accra.
Her visit to Ghana, the first stop on an African tour that will also take her to Tanzania and Zambia, is part of a charm offensive by Washington as it seeks to counter-balance the growing influence of China and Russia on the continent.
Standing in front of Black Star Gate, a monument built on the site where Ghana declared independence from Britain in 1957, Harris started by noting that by the middle of the century one in four people in the world will be African.
“That of course means what happens on this continent impacts the entire world,” she said.
Citing examples such as the pioneering of mobile phone payments in Kenya or healthcare deliveries by drone in Rwanda before such services existed in the US, Harris said innovation would be key to Africa’s future success.
“We must invest in the African ingenuity and creativity which will unlock incredible economic growth and opportunities, not only for the people of the 54 countries that make up this diverse continent, but for the American people and people around the world,” she said.
Turning to the theme of women’s empowerment, Harris underlined deep gender disparities in Africa, saying the US would work alongside African partners to close those gaps.
“On the continent of Africa we know women grow a majority of the food, yet they are less likely to own the land they farm. They represent a majority of frontline healthcare workers, but face disparities in health outcomes,” she said.
“Women are entrepreneurs, yet have limited access to capital and markets. They are peacemakers and bridge builders, yet continue to be underrepresented at the table where decisions are made.”
To cheers, she said that the economic empowerment of women would benefit not only themselves but also their children, families, communities and the entire economy.
The two other areas where Harris said the US would work with African partners to make progress were digital inclusion and good governance and democracy.
She described the latter as “a work in progress, including in my own country”, an apparent allusion to the turbulence seen in US politics and elections in recent years.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Kamala Harris urges Africans to empower women
Economic empowerment would benefit them, their children, families, communities and economy, says US vice-president
US Vice-President Kamala Harris challenged Africans to step up innovation and empowerment of women to play their full part in the future of the world in a speech to thousands of young Ghanaians on Tuesday in Accra.
Her visit to Ghana, the first stop on an African tour that will also take her to Tanzania and Zambia, is part of a charm offensive by Washington as it seeks to counter-balance the growing influence of China and Russia on the continent.
Standing in front of Black Star Gate, a monument built on the site where Ghana declared independence from Britain in 1957, Harris started by noting that by the middle of the century one in four people in the world will be African.
“That of course means what happens on this continent impacts the entire world,” she said.
Citing examples such as the pioneering of mobile phone payments in Kenya or healthcare deliveries by drone in Rwanda before such services existed in the US, Harris said innovation would be key to Africa’s future success.
“We must invest in the African ingenuity and creativity which will unlock incredible economic growth and opportunities, not only for the people of the 54 countries that make up this diverse continent, but for the American people and people around the world,” she said.
Turning to the theme of women’s empowerment, Harris underlined deep gender disparities in Africa, saying the US would work alongside African partners to close those gaps.
“On the continent of Africa we know women grow a majority of the food, yet they are less likely to own the land they farm. They represent a majority of frontline healthcare workers, but face disparities in health outcomes,” she said.
“Women are entrepreneurs, yet have limited access to capital and markets. They are peacemakers and bridge builders, yet continue to be underrepresented at the table where decisions are made.”
To cheers, she said that the economic empowerment of women would benefit not only themselves but also their children, families, communities and the entire economy.
The two other areas where Harris said the US would work with African partners to make progress were digital inclusion and good governance and democracy.
She described the latter as “a work in progress, including in my own country”, an apparent allusion to the turbulence seen in US politics and elections in recent years.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Botswana acquires 24% stake in Belgian gem trader HB Antwerp
Burkina Faso suspends France 24 broadcasts after Al-Qaeda interview
Kamala Harris pledges more investment in Africa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.