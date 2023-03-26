Hotel Rwanda’s Rusesabagina released after months of talks

A slump in Deutsche Bank shares in Europe raised fresh jitters about the fragility of banks
SA learnt lessons the hard way two decades ago when many small banks collapsed
New report covers road and rail transport, as well as aviation and shipping in SA
Leader John Steenhuisen is set to battle it out for the top federal position with Mpho Phalatse and Lungile Phenyane
Unit is facing severe challenges as vehicle repossessions rise
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Defence minister Yoav Gallant’s dismissal fuels mass protests
Shades of Herschelle Gibbs and the 438 ODI against Australia at the Wanderers in 2006
The latest addition to the eclectic and eccentric Kloof Street neighbourhood is an oh-so stylish Italian-ish restaurant and bar
Kigali — The release of Paul Rusesabagina from a Rwandan prison late on Friday was the result of months of negotiations between Washington and Kigali, with both eager to draw a line under what they described as an "irritant" to their relationship.
Two US officials — one from President Joe Biden’s administration and a Congressional aide — said no concrete concessions were made to secure the release of Rusesabagina, a US permanent resident made famous by the 2004 film Hotel Rwanda, about his role saving Tutsis during the 1994 genocide.
He was detained in 2019 and subsequently convicted on eight terrorism charges stemming from his leadership role in the Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD), whose armed wing, the National Liberation Front (FLN), has attacked Rwanda.
His detention strained relations between the two countries. The US has said Rusesabagina was unlawfully detained, while Rwanda has bristled at the criticism, saying it would not be intimidated.
The US allocated more than $147m in foreign assistance to Rwanda in 2021, making it Rwanda’s largest bilateral donor.
"The US government made clear to the ... Rwandans that this would remain a bilateral irritant until we could reach a mutually satisfactory resolution," the Biden administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Yolande Makolo, a spokeswoman for the Rwandan government, said the case was "an irritant in both directions".
"After a few false starts, progress started to be made precisely when the US abandoned the ‘pressure’ and threats approach, and decided to engage with Rwanda on the substance of the matter and its context — political violence by armed groups and the security of Rwandans," she told Reuters.
When asked how the U.S. had engaged on these issues, Makolo pointed to a statement issued by US secretary of state Antony Blinken after Rusesabagina’s release, emphasising that political change in Rwanda should only come through peaceful means.
The US congressional aide, who also asked not to be named, said the negotiations were advanced by moves from Washington and Rusesabagina himself to acknowledge Rwanda’s point of view.
Particularly helpful, the aide said, was a letter Rusesabagina wrote to Rwandan President Paul Kagame in October, in which he expressed regret at not ensuring that MRCD members refrained from violence. The Rwandan government released it on Friday.
Before the talks gained momentum, a major challenge for the Rusesabagina family and members of Congress advocating for his release was mobilising the full capacity of the executive branch, the aide said.
Belgian citizen
As a Belgian citizen of Rwandan origin with US residency, Rusesabagina’s case did not "fit neatly in a box," the aide said.
Momentum picked up over the past year as the Biden administration made a determination in May 2022 that Rusesabagina had been wrongfully detained.
Blinken met Kagame during a visit to Rwanda in August, where US officials said the case was discussed extensively. Another opportunity for discussions came during the US-Africa Summit in Washington in December.
Yet Kigali continued to take a hard line, with Kagame suggesting on the sidelines of the December summit that only an invasion of Rwanda could force Rusesabagina’s release.
The first major public sign of softening came in an interview with Semafor less than two weeks ago, when Kagame said there were discussions about "resolving" the case.
Then on Friday came the announcement that Rusesabagina’s sentence had been commuted. He was moved hours later from Nyarugenge Prison to the embassy of Qatar.
He will remain in Rwanda for a couple of days before travelling to Doha and then to the US, American officials said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hotel Rwanda’s Rusesabagina released after months of talks
Washington says no concrete concessions were made to secure the release of US permanent resident made famous by the 2004 film about his role saving Tutsis during the 1994 genocide
Kigali — The release of Paul Rusesabagina from a Rwandan prison late on Friday was the result of months of negotiations between Washington and Kigali, with both eager to draw a line under what they described as an "irritant" to their relationship.
Two US officials — one from President Joe Biden’s administration and a Congressional aide — said no concrete concessions were made to secure the release of Rusesabagina, a US permanent resident made famous by the 2004 film Hotel Rwanda, about his role saving Tutsis during the 1994 genocide.
He was detained in 2019 and subsequently convicted on eight terrorism charges stemming from his leadership role in the Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD), whose armed wing, the National Liberation Front (FLN), has attacked Rwanda.
His detention strained relations between the two countries. The US has said Rusesabagina was unlawfully detained, while Rwanda has bristled at the criticism, saying it would not be intimidated.
The US allocated more than $147m in foreign assistance to Rwanda in 2021, making it Rwanda’s largest bilateral donor.
"The US government made clear to the ... Rwandans that this would remain a bilateral irritant until we could reach a mutually satisfactory resolution," the Biden administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Yolande Makolo, a spokeswoman for the Rwandan government, said the case was "an irritant in both directions".
"After a few false starts, progress started to be made precisely when the US abandoned the ‘pressure’ and threats approach, and decided to engage with Rwanda on the substance of the matter and its context — political violence by armed groups and the security of Rwandans," she told Reuters.
When asked how the U.S. had engaged on these issues, Makolo pointed to a statement issued by US secretary of state Antony Blinken after Rusesabagina’s release, emphasising that political change in Rwanda should only come through peaceful means.
The US congressional aide, who also asked not to be named, said the negotiations were advanced by moves from Washington and Rusesabagina himself to acknowledge Rwanda’s point of view.
Particularly helpful, the aide said, was a letter Rusesabagina wrote to Rwandan President Paul Kagame in October, in which he expressed regret at not ensuring that MRCD members refrained from violence. The Rwandan government released it on Friday.
Before the talks gained momentum, a major challenge for the Rusesabagina family and members of Congress advocating for his release was mobilising the full capacity of the executive branch, the aide said.
Belgian citizen
As a Belgian citizen of Rwandan origin with US residency, Rusesabagina’s case did not "fit neatly in a box," the aide said.
Momentum picked up over the past year as the Biden administration made a determination in May 2022 that Rusesabagina had been wrongfully detained.
Blinken met Kagame during a visit to Rwanda in August, where US officials said the case was discussed extensively. Another opportunity for discussions came during the US-Africa Summit in Washington in December.
Yet Kigali continued to take a hard line, with Kagame suggesting on the sidelines of the December summit that only an invasion of Rwanda could force Rusesabagina’s release.
The first major public sign of softening came in an interview with Semafor less than two weeks ago, when Kagame said there were discussions about "resolving" the case.
Then on Friday came the announcement that Rusesabagina’s sentence had been commuted. He was moved hours later from Nyarugenge Prison to the embassy of Qatar.
He will remain in Rwanda for a couple of days before travelling to Doha and then to the US, American officials said.
Reuters
Antony Blinken in Niger announces $150m in new aid to Sahel states
NEWS ANALYSIS: Scramble for Africa hots up as Lavrov and Yellen join procession to Pretoria
Biden backs AU joining the G20 as permanent member
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Macron ends Africa tour with wish for renewed partnership
Kenya’s tourism industry bounces back as earnings rise 83%
Tunisia out of step with global trend to more women in parliament
East Africa leaders renew demand for ceasefire in eastern DRC
Pope urges Congolese to stamp out corruption
M23 rebels may be flouting ceasefire terms in eastern DRC, says UN
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.