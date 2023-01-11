Benin party linked to president’s main rival wins 24%, election results show

Rand firms along with emerging-market currencies after the US CPI data came in as expected
With 2022 having been so disastrous, there is much to hope for in 2023
Mxolisi Kaunda acknowledges visitor numbers were down, but ‘considering the challenges’ Durban prevailed as ‘Africa’s playground’
Employment creation is implied in the central bank's mandate but should have explicit mention, says Godongwana
Techno-king sold some stock right at the top and then kept selling, accelerating a steep slide during 2022.
The WEF’s Global Risks Report looks at simmering geopolitical tension and the confluence of socioeconomic risks that countries face
Dealmaking will continue to be affected by global uncertainty, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
‘It’s not like they’re sitting out in the street,’ US president tells reporters after discovery of second batch of material
Stormers team for Sunday’s London Irish game will be announced on Friday
The plug-in hybrid SUV has astonishingly low fuel consumption when the charging cable works
Cotonou — An opposition party in Benin won enough votes in a legislative vote last week to join the two ruling parties in parliament, although they retained a firm majority, the electoral commission announced on Wednesday.
Sunday’s poll was viewed as a test of democracy as opposition parties that boycotted or were excluded from previous elections returned to the ballot.
The two parties already in power — the Union Progressiste le Renouveau and the Bloc Republicain — came first and second with 37.56% and 29.17% of the vote, respectively, the provisional results showed.
The Democrates party linked to President Patrice Talon’s predecessor and rival Thomas Boni Yayi came third with 24.02%.
None of the remaining four parties competing for the 109 seats gathered enough votes to meet the 10% threshold for parliamentary representation.
The results are an indicator of the balance of power as political forces prepare for the next presidential election in 2026 that will determine Talon’s successor if he steps down as expected.
Benin’s image as a bastion of democracy and stability in West Africa has been dented under Talon, who went back on a pledge not to run for a second term and oversaw an opposition crackdown since coming to power in 2016. Talon has denied has denied targeting political opponents or violating human rights.
Political protests have been met with deadly police violence, while politicised prosecutions and other legal tactics have been used to stifle the opposition, US democracy watchdog Freedom House said in a 2022 report.
Boni Yayi’s supporters led demonstrations in 2019 after opposition parties were blocked from the legislative vote for failing to meet strict new election criteria.
Voter turnout was a low 38.66% on Sunday, the electoral commission said, despite analysts predicting it would be higher as more parties were involved.
Talon does not belong to any party but is supported by the Bloc Republicain and Union Progressiste le Renouveau.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Benin party linked to president’s main rival wins 24%, election results show
Democrates party linked to President Talon’s predecessor and rival Thomas Boni Yayi came third
Cotonou — An opposition party in Benin won enough votes in a legislative vote last week to join the two ruling parties in parliament, although they retained a firm majority, the electoral commission announced on Wednesday.
Sunday’s poll was viewed as a test of democracy as opposition parties that boycotted or were excluded from previous elections returned to the ballot.
The two parties already in power — the Union Progressiste le Renouveau and the Bloc Republicain — came first and second with 37.56% and 29.17% of the vote, respectively, the provisional results showed.
The Democrates party linked to President Patrice Talon’s predecessor and rival Thomas Boni Yayi came third with 24.02%.
None of the remaining four parties competing for the 109 seats gathered enough votes to meet the 10% threshold for parliamentary representation.
The results are an indicator of the balance of power as political forces prepare for the next presidential election in 2026 that will determine Talon’s successor if he steps down as expected.
Benin’s image as a bastion of democracy and stability in West Africa has been dented under Talon, who went back on a pledge not to run for a second term and oversaw an opposition crackdown since coming to power in 2016. Talon has denied has denied targeting political opponents or violating human rights.
Political protests have been met with deadly police violence, while politicised prosecutions and other legal tactics have been used to stifle the opposition, US democracy watchdog Freedom House said in a 2022 report.
Boni Yayi’s supporters led demonstrations in 2019 after opposition parties were blocked from the legislative vote for failing to meet strict new election criteria.
Voter turnout was a low 38.66% on Sunday, the electoral commission said, despite analysts predicting it would be higher as more parties were involved.
Talon does not belong to any party but is supported by the Bloc Republicain and Union Progressiste le Renouveau.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
China’s top foreign envoy Qin announces partial debt relief for Ethiopia
Benin votes in election with opposition parties back on the ballot
SA ranks among the lowest for Africa visa openness
Young climate activists highlight Africa’s grassroots problems
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.