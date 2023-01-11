World / Africa

China’s top foreign envoy Qin announces partial debt relief for Ethiopia

Qin visits Ethiopia, Egypt, Angola, Benin and Gabon over the next week

11 January 2023 - 18:50 Dawit Endeshaw
China's foreign minister Qin Gang and the AU commission chair Moussa Faki pose after a meeting at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 11 2023. Picture: TIKSA NEGERI/REUTERS
China's foreign minister Qin Gang and the AU commission chair Moussa Faki pose after a meeting at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 11 2023. Picture: TIKSA NEGERI/REUTERS

Addis Ababa — China’s foreign minister Qin Gang attended a ceremony  at the new headquarters for the AU’s pan-African health body on Wednesday in the first leg of his five-country tour in Africa.

Qin visited facilities of the AU in Addis Ababa, including the new headquarters of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. China financed the complex’s construction, as it previously did for the headquarters of the AU itself, also based in the Ethiopian capital.

China is a major trading partner in Africa and it competes for influence with the US — which hosted leaders from 49 African countries in December — as well as Britain and France.

“Africa should be a big stage for the international co-operation, not an arena for major countries competition,” Qin said at a news conference with AU commission chair Moussa Faki.

A trusted aide of President Xi Jinping and former ambassador to the US, Qin was appointed foreign minister in December. His visit marks the 33rd consecutive year that Africa has been the destination of the Chinese foreign minister’s first overseas tour of the calendar year.

On Tuesday, Qin met Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other government officials, and announced a partial cancellation of Ethiopia’s debt to China during the visit, though neither side provided details. Ethiopia has borrowed $13.7bn from China since 2000 and has been seeking to restructure its debt to foreign lenders since 2021.

Qin will also visit Egypt, Angola, Benin and Gabon over the next week. Paul Nantulya, a research associate at the Africa Centre for Strategic Studies, said the choice of countries reflected China's diversity of interests in Africa.

China has strong security ties to Egypt and Angola. Visiting Benin and Gabon shows ambitions to expand Beijing’s Belt and Roads infrastructure-building drive — long focused mainly on the Indian Ocean region — into western Africa, he told Voice of America radio.

Oil holds steady ahead of US Fed statement

Both WTI and Brent climbed 1% on Monday, after China opened its borders at the weekend for the first time in three years
Markets
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Amid a bleak economic outlook, one piece of good news gives hope

Upside could come from China after it jettisoned its zero-Covid policy and reopened its borders just like that
Opinion
1 day ago

China retaliates against Covid curbs

Authorities suspend issuance of short-term visas for visitors from South Korea and Japan over ‘discriminatory entry restrictions’
World
1 day ago
