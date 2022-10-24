×

Uganda reports nine more Ebola cases in Kampala

The death toll across the country from Ebola has climbed to 44

24 October 2022 - 20:06 Kanjyik Ghosh
A person dressed in Ebola protective apparel walks inside an Ebola care facility in Bwera, Uganda, during a previous outbreak in 2019. Picture: JAMES AKENA/REUTERS
Uganda has reported nine more Ebola cases in Kampala, bringing the total number of known infections in the capital to 14 in the past two days, the health minister said on Monday.

The outbreak began in September in a rural part of central Uganda. It spread earlier this month to Kampala, a city of more than 1.6-million people, by a man who had come from the Kassanda district to seek medical treatment and later died.

Seven of the nine who tested positive on Sunday are family members of the man who died and are from the Kampala neighbourhood of Masanafu, health minister Jane Ruth Aceng said in a tweet.

Another is a health worker who treated the man and his wife in a private clinic, she said.

“Fellow Ugandans, let’s be vigilant. Report yourself if you have had contact or know of a person who has had contact,” Aceng said in her tweet.

Ebola vaccine to be used for trials in Ugandan outbreak

The Serum Institute of India plans to manufacture 20,000-30,000 doses of the experimental shots
1 week ago

Health ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona said all of the patients in Kampala were in isolation when they became symptomatic, reducing any chance of them passing on the virus.

Ebola spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person.

There have been more than 90 confirmed and probable cases in Uganda since the start of the outbreak, including at least 44 deaths, according to statements by the health ministry and the World Health Organization.

The virus that is circulating in Uganda is the Sudan strain of Ebola, for which there is no proven vaccine, unlike the more common Zaire strain that spread during recent outbreaks in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

President Yoweri Museveni earlier this month ordered Kassanda and Mubende, the epicentre of the outbreak, to be put under lockdown, imposing a travel ban, curfew and the closure of public places.

Ebola generally kills about half of the people it infects. Its symptoms include intense weakness, muscle pain, headaches and a sore throat, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Reuters  

Aspen still hoping for sales of SA’s home-grown vaccine

Group gets no orders for its Aspenovax, despite many calls over past year for Africa to develop a vaccine capacity
5 days ago

Gates foundation pledges $1.2bn in big push to eradicate resurgent polio

Mutated strains and stalled immunisation programmes allowed wild poliovirus to spread
1 week ago

TIM TUCKER: Pandemic preparedness means fighting health inequality

The health system must be made more equitable as it is unacceptable wealthy people have better access to healthcare than those who are poor
5 days ago

Covid wave looms in Europe as booster campaign makes slow start

Newer Omicron subvariants are gaining ground and the WHO says hundreds of new forms of Omicron are being tracked by scientists
2 weeks ago
