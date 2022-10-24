Uganda reports nine more Ebola cases in Kampala

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
The net result of introducing a BIG will be higher taxes, slower growth and less employment, writes Ann Bernstein
Health Justice Initiative says it is unclear how sales of drugs not covered by the NHI Fund will be priced and regulated
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
The gunman also died after a shoot-out with the police and least seven others were injured
Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos to join training camp
More than 20 local and international entries are expected to take to the grid, so spectators can look forward to a variety of machinery
Uganda has reported nine more Ebola cases in Kampala, bringing the total number of known infections in the capital to 14 in the past two days, the health minister said on Monday.
The outbreak began in September in a rural part of central Uganda. It spread earlier this month to Kampala, a city of more than 1.6-million people, by a man who had come from the Kassanda district to seek medical treatment and later died.
Seven of the nine who tested positive on Sunday are family members of the man who died and are from the Kampala neighbourhood of Masanafu, health minister Jane Ruth Aceng said in a tweet.
Another is a health worker who treated the man and his wife in a private clinic, she said.
“Fellow Ugandans, let’s be vigilant. Report yourself if you have had contact or know of a person who has had contact,” Aceng said in her tweet.
Health ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona said all of the patients in Kampala were in isolation when they became symptomatic, reducing any chance of them passing on the virus.
Ebola spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person.
There have been more than 90 confirmed and probable cases in Uganda since the start of the outbreak, including at least 44 deaths, according to statements by the health ministry and the World Health Organization.
The virus that is circulating in Uganda is the Sudan strain of Ebola, for which there is no proven vaccine, unlike the more common Zaire strain that spread during recent outbreaks in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
President Yoweri Museveni earlier this month ordered Kassanda and Mubende, the epicentre of the outbreak, to be put under lockdown, imposing a travel ban, curfew and the closure of public places.
Ebola generally kills about half of the people it infects. Its symptoms include intense weakness, muscle pain, headaches and a sore throat, vomiting and diarrhoea.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Uganda reports nine more Ebola cases in Kampala
The death toll across the country from Ebola has climbed to 44
Uganda has reported nine more Ebola cases in Kampala, bringing the total number of known infections in the capital to 14 in the past two days, the health minister said on Monday.
The outbreak began in September in a rural part of central Uganda. It spread earlier this month to Kampala, a city of more than 1.6-million people, by a man who had come from the Kassanda district to seek medical treatment and later died.
Seven of the nine who tested positive on Sunday are family members of the man who died and are from the Kampala neighbourhood of Masanafu, health minister Jane Ruth Aceng said in a tweet.
Another is a health worker who treated the man and his wife in a private clinic, she said.
“Fellow Ugandans, let’s be vigilant. Report yourself if you have had contact or know of a person who has had contact,” Aceng said in her tweet.
Ebola vaccine to be used for trials in Ugandan outbreak
Health ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona said all of the patients in Kampala were in isolation when they became symptomatic, reducing any chance of them passing on the virus.
Ebola spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person.
There have been more than 90 confirmed and probable cases in Uganda since the start of the outbreak, including at least 44 deaths, according to statements by the health ministry and the World Health Organization.
The virus that is circulating in Uganda is the Sudan strain of Ebola, for which there is no proven vaccine, unlike the more common Zaire strain that spread during recent outbreaks in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
President Yoweri Museveni earlier this month ordered Kassanda and Mubende, the epicentre of the outbreak, to be put under lockdown, imposing a travel ban, curfew and the closure of public places.
Ebola generally kills about half of the people it infects. Its symptoms include intense weakness, muscle pain, headaches and a sore throat, vomiting and diarrhoea.
Reuters
Aspen still hoping for sales of SA’s home-grown vaccine
Gates foundation pledges $1.2bn in big push to eradicate resurgent polio
TIM TUCKER: Pandemic preparedness means fighting health inequality
Covid wave looms in Europe as booster campaign makes slow start
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ebola vaccine to be used for trials in Ugandan outbreak
Uganda imposes 21-day lockdown in two Ebola-hit districts
Ghana reports first Marburg virus outbreak after two deaths
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.