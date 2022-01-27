World / Africa

Dozens dead as tropical storm Ana strikes Southern Africa

Death toll from tropical storm Ana rises to 70 in Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi

27 January 2022 - 23:08 Staff writer
Children use a mosquito net to catch fish near a wreck, washed away during tropical storm Ana on the flooded Shire River, in southern Malawi, January 26 2022. Picture: ELDSON CHAGARA
The death toll from tropical storm Ana rose to 70 on Thursday as tens of thousands of victims struggled for safety and shelter in the flooding.

Ana made landfall in Madagascar on Monday before cutting through Mozambique and Malawi.

Madagascar has reported 41 dead, with 18 others killed in Mozambique and 11 in Malawi, reports said.

Rescue workers and authorities were still assessing the extent of the damage.

More than 20,000 people in Mozambique have been affected by the storm, with more than 3,000 homes partially destroyed and over 600 completely destroyed along with several health centres and dozens of classrooms, Mozambique’s National Institute for Management and Disaster Risk Reduction said, adding that drones and boats had been deployed in relief efforts.

In neighbouring Malawi, the storm led to major power cuts as flooding damaged electricity installations, bridges were washed away. Rural families have lost their livestock and crops.  

In Madagascar, 110,000 had to flee their homes, reports said. 

Mozambique and other Southern African countries have been repeatedly struck by severe storms and cyclones in recent years that have destroyed infrastructure and displaced large numbers of people.

Experts say the storms have become stronger as waters have warmed due to climate change, while rising sea levels have made low-lying coastal areas vulnerable.

Naemi Heita, acting head of the cluster delegation in Mozambique's capital Maputo for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told Reuters that clean drinking water, mosquito nets and masks were some of the immediate items needed to prevent disease outbreaks.

“Beyond the emergency response we need to make sure that we support those families to rebuild their livelihoods — their fields are submerged and their houses are destroyed, ... we need to support them to build back safer,” she added. With Staff Writer

Reuters 

Survey suggests South Africans are naive about reality of climate change

There is a ‘significant difference between people’s perceptions and the reality of the climate emergency we’re facing in SA’
National
2 days ago

Global warming poses threat to Africa’s people and plants, Greenpeace warns

Heatwaves, droughts and floods could wipe out many endemic species
World
1 year ago

Africa more vulnerable to climate change, says UN report

Climate change is a growing threat to vulnerable Africa,, says World Meteorological Organisation’s first climate report on Africa
World
1 year ago

Africa bears the brunt of climate change

Governments need to do more to deal with the crisis as the continent is the most exposed region to the adverse effects of global warming, writes ...
National
2 years ago
