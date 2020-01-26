National Africa bears the brunt of climate change Governments need to do more to deal with the crisis as the continent is the most exposed region to the adverse effects of global warming BL PREMIUM

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues will dominate the corporate agenda in 2020, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as organisations move to combat the possibility of a worldwide climate catastrophe.

These issues, particularly environmental ones, have previously been regarded as a matter of just ticking the compliance box and not recognised as a value-adding activity, despite growing indications to the contrary. Now with clear evidence that humankind and the sustainability of many businesses are under threat due to climate change, these considerations are front and centre of the corporate agenda. More so in Africa.