World / Africa

Burkina Faso denies coup attempt after gunfire at barracks

Protesters ransack the headquarters of President Roch Kabore’s political party

23 January 2022 - 22:29 Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault
People gather in Ouagadougou to show support for the military, in Burkina Faso, in this screen shot taken from video, January 23 2022. Picture: REUTERS TV
People gather in Ouagadougou to show support for the military, in Burkina Faso, in this screen shot taken from video, January 23 2022. Picture: REUTERS TV

Ouagadougou — Sustained gunfire rang out from military camps in Burkina Faso on Sunday as mutinying soldiers demanded more support for their fight against Islamist militants and protesters ransacked the headquarters of President Roch Kabore's political party.

The government called for calm, denying speculation on social media that the army had seized power or detained Kabore.

A spokesperson for the mutineers said they were demanding “appropriate” resources and training for the army in its fight against militants linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State and the resignation of the army and intelligence chiefs.

Frustration in the West African gold producing country has grown in recent months over deteriorating security. The deaths of 49 military police in a militant attack in November prompted violent street protests calling for Kabore to step down.

Protesters in the streets of the capital Ouagadougou on Sunday urged the soldiers to go further, chanting “Free the country!”

The mutiny underlines the threat posed by growing Islamist insurgencies across West Africa’s Sahel region, a semi-arid strip of land beneath the Sahara Desert.

The militants have seized control of swathes of territory across Burkina Faso and its neighbours, Mali and Niger. In some cases, they force residents to abide by their harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

Heavy gunfire was first heard on Sunday at Ouagadougou’s Sangoule Lamizana camp, which houses a prison whose inmates include soldiers involved in a failed 2015 coup attempt.

Hundreds of people later came out in support of the mutineers. At the Lamizana camp, where a crowd of about 100 sang the national anthem and chanted, the soldiers responded by firing into the air. It was not clear if this was meant to show support for the demonstrators or to disperse them.

In downtown Ouagadougou, near the Place de la Nation, police fired teargas to disperse about 300 protesters.

Soldiers also fired into the air at an air base close to Ouagadougou International Airport. The US embassy also reported gunfire at three other military bases in Ouagadougou and at bases in the northern towns of Kaya and Ouahigouya.

Elsewhere in Ouagadougou, protesters burnt and looted the headquarters of Kabore’s People’s Movement for Progress (MPP).

The spokesperson for the mutineers, who addressed reporters in front of Lamizana camp, called for better welfare for wounded soldiers and their families.

Coup fears 

Burkina Faso's government confirmed gunfire at some military camps but denied reports on social media that the army had seized power.

Speaking on national television, defence minister Gen Bathelemy Simpore said the reasons for the gunfire were still unclear.

“The head of state has not been detained; no institution of the country has been threatened,” Simpore said. “For now, we don’t know their motives or what they are demanding. We are trying to get in contact with them,” he said.

Kabore was not seen in public. His Twitter account issued a single tweet on Sunday to encourage Burkina Faso’s national soccer team in its Africa Cup of Nations match against Gabon later in the day. It made no mention of events at home.

NetBlocks, an internet blockage observatory, said web access had been disrupted at about 10am. A spokesperson for the airport said flights had not been cancelled.

Governments in West and Central Africa are on high alert for coups after successful putsches over the past 18 months in Mali and Guinea, where the army removed president Alpha Conde last September.

The military also took over in Chad in 2021 after President Idriss Deby died on the battlefield.

Burkinabe authorities arrested a dozen soldiers earlier in January  on suspicion of conspiring against the government.

The arrests followed a shake-up within the army’s leadership in December, which some analysts saw as an effort by Kabore to shore up his support within the military.

Rising violence in Burkina Faso driven by Islamist attacks killed more than 2,000 people last year.

Antigovernment demonstrations were planned for Saturday, but the government banned them and the police intervened to disperse the hundreds of people who tried to assemble in Ouagadougou.

The government has suspended mobile internet service on several occasions, and the tense situation in November led the UN special envoy to West Africa to warn against any military takeover.

Among the inmates at the Lamizana camp prison is Gen Gilbert Diendere, who was sentenced in 2019 to 20 years in prison for his role in a failed 2015 coup.

Reuters

Former Mali president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies at 76

Keita led the country from 2013 until he was removed from office in a coup in 2020
World
1 week ago

Sudan soldiers fire on protesters at rally in Khartoum

Medics say seven people were killed in crackdown on protesters marching to presidential palace
World
6 days ago

Tunisia former president Moncef Marzouki sentenced to jail in absentia

Exiled Marzouki convicted for urging Tunisians to rise up against Kais Saied who overthrew the government four months ago
World
1 month ago

Mali expels Ecowas envoy as bloc presses for elections

Hamidou Boly has 72 hours to leave the Sahel state though it is not clear what triggered the expulsion
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tonga struggles with ash, psychological trauma ...
World / Asia
2.
Vaccine equity a must to end pandemic, WHO tells ...
World / Europe
3.
Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi ends long-shot bid for ...
World / Europe
4.
Germany pressures Lithuania to climb down in ...
World
5.
Turkey and Armenia to start talks with a view to ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Burkina Faso beat Gabon to reach Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals

Sport / Soccer

Dubai is growing on the back of smuggled African gold

Companies

West and Central Africa have world’s highest number of child soldiers

World / Africa

Gunmen storm militia camp and kill 25 in Niger

World / Africa

Leader of Islamic State West Africa is dead, says Nigerian general

World / Africa

BOBBY GHOSH: Coup in Guinea comes at awkward moment for Macron

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.