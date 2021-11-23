World / Africa

West and Central Africa have world’s highest number of child soldiers

Burkina Faso says killing of 130 people in June carried out by children between the ages of 12 and 14

23 November 2021 - 19:35 Nellie Peyton
Child soldiers in Bunia, the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture GALLO
Child soldiers in Bunia, the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture GALLO

Dakar — West and Central Africa has recorded the highest number of children recruited into conflict of any region in the world, and the number is growing, the UN children’s agency (Unicef) said on Tuesday.

Children are used as fighters as well as messengers, spies, cooks, cleaners, guards and porters by armed groups from Mali to Democratic Republic of Congo, Unicef said in a report.

The UN verified about 21,000 children as being recruited by armed forces and non-state armed groups in the region between 2016 and 2020, the same number as in the whole preceding decade.

The number of UN-verified cases increased by 16% to 4,592 children in 2020 from 3,947 children in 2016, Unicef said.

West and Central Africa also had the highest number of child victims of sexual violence in the world and the second highest number of abductions in the same period, Unicef said.

“These are rankings we would rather not be part of. And, these are only the cases the UN was able to verify: the actual number of grave violations are much higher,” said Karin Heissler, Unicef regional chief of child protection, at a news briefing in Geneva.

West and Central Africa has multiple ongoing conflicts, including Islamist insurgencies in the Sahel and Lake Chad basin, a separatist conflict in Cameroon and militia fighting in Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In one particularly egregious case, Burkina Faso’s government said that a massacre in which more than 130 people were killed in June had been carried out mostly by children between the ages of 12 and 14.

Reuters 

Seven suspects killed in Uganda after Kampala suicide bombings

Police say security forces have killed seven suspects and detained 106 people after last week's attacks
World
23 hours ago

Gunmen storm militia camp and kill 25 in Niger

Attack is part of a wider wave of deadly violence since 2017 in Sahel region
World
6 days ago

Leader of Islamic State West Africa is dead, says Nigerian general

Abu Musab al-Barnawi is the third jihadist leader in the region to die in 2021
World
1 month ago

At least 34 killed by gunmen in raids on northern Nigerian villages

State governor condemns raid and calls for calm
World
1 month ago

Dozens killed in Burkina Faso as rebels and army clash

At least 47 people, including 30 civilians and 14 soldiers, killed by rebels in Arbinda town
World
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Dutch leader Mark Rutte condemns three nights of ...
World / Europe
2.
Afghans marry off their baby girls as starvation ...
World / Asia
3.
Wisconsin police chief says car ramming not a ...
World / Americas
4.
Seven suspects killed in Uganda after Kampala ...
World / Africa
5.
China slams the door on tennis player’s sexual ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Colin Powell, the reluctant warrior who grappled with ...

Opinion / Columnists

DAVID FURLONGER: Grenadier hopes to arrive with a bang, and its focus is Africa

Opinion

Liberian rebel leader convicted of atrocities in landmark Swiss judgment

World / Africa

CARMEL RICKARD: Dominic Ongwen — a victim-turned-killer

Opinion / In Good Faith

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.