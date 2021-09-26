World / Africa

Tensions rise as Sudan accuses Ethiopia of attempted incursion

Protesters shut an oil pipeline that carries crude to Khartoum a week after attempted coup

26 September 2021 - 22:15 Khalid Abdelaziz
26 September 2021 - 22:15 Khalid Abdelaziz
Khartoum  — Sudan’s military said on Sunday it had repelled an attempted incursion by Ethiopian forces in the border area between the two countries.

The Ethiopian forces had been forced to retreat from the Umm Barakit area, a military statement said, without giving further details.

The head of Sudan’s military, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, told reporters the incident took place on Saturday. He said it showed how the military was protecting the country in the wake of a coup attempt in Khartoum last week.

Col Getnet Adane, Ethiopia's military spokesperson, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Tensions along the border between Sudan and Ethiopia have escalated since the outbreak of a conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region in 2020 that sent tens of thousands of refugees into eastern Sudan.

The tensions have focused on an area of fertile farmland known as al-Fashqa, where the border is disputed.

Meanwhile,  protesters in eastern Sudan shut a pipeline that carries imported crude oil to Khartoum. The energy ministry said the country had sufficient reserves to last 10 days.

Khartoum oil refinery, which produces fuel for domestic consumption, is still working normally, the ministry added in a statement.

Another pipeline used for exporting crude oil from neighbouring South Sudan was working but was vulnerable as protesters are blocking a vessel from loading the oil, it said.

Protesters from the Beja tribes in eastern Sudan are shutting ports and blocking roads in protest at poor political and economic conditions in the region.

Reuters

