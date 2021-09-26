Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Russia in second rank despite Putin’s forays into Africa B L Premium

The announcement that the putschists in Mali who seized power in May are close to a deal with the notorious Russian Wagner group to bring in 1,000 mercenaries, has ruffled feathers in Paris.

Amid much coverage of the American and French military presence and Chinese economic activism in Africa, Moscow’s military presence has not enjoyed as much attention in public debates. But, what does autocratic Russian President Vladimir Putin want in Africa?..