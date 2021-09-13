Companies / Telecoms & Technology Vodacom and partners start work on funding Safaricom Ethiopia Consortium registers Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia after securing lucrative operating licence B L Premium

Mobile network group Vodacom and its partners have registered a new company, Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia, to provide communications services in the Horn of Africa nation.

The consortium, called The Global Partnership for Ethiopia (GPE), received a new operating licence there in May...