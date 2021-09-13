Vodacom and partners start work on funding Safaricom Ethiopia
Consortium registers Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia after securing lucrative operating licence
13 September 2021 - 19:35
Mobile network group Vodacom and its partners have registered a new company, Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia, to provide communications services in the Horn of Africa nation.
The consortium, called The Global Partnership for Ethiopia (GPE), received a new operating licence there in May...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now