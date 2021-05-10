World / Africa

Botswana and Zambia open $260m Kazungula bridge

Bridge offers a faster and cheaper alternative to a route via Beitbridge

10 May 2021 - 17:18 Mbongeni Mguni and Ray Ndlovu
Botswana and Zambia opened the $260m Kazungula bridge, which may help alleviate congestion at one of Africa’s busiest border crossings in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

The 923m road and rail bridge offers a faster and cheaper alternative to a route via Beitbridge on Zimbabwe’s border with SA. Kazungula has a one-stop border facility located near the quadripoint that links Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Zambian President Edgar Lungu presided over the ceremony on Monday to mark the opening of Kazungula. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa also attended the ceremony.

Bottlenecks at the Beitbridge crossing usually result in a snarl up of commercial traffic and cargo on the route, which is also an important access point for DRC. On average, about 25,000 people pass through Beitbridge daily, according to Zimbabwean officials.

