Botswana, Namibia and Mozambique ban SA chicken and egg imports
In a severe blow to the local poultry industry, more countries are likely to follow suit
21 April 2021 - 16:50
SA’s poultry industry is on edge amid fears that more countries could move to ban the importation of local broilers and eggs following the latest outbreak of avian flu on a farm in Gauteng.
Another outbreak has been reported on a broiler breeder farm in the North West and all birds were being culled and buried under state supervision on Wednesday, industry body the SA Poultry Association (Sapa) said...
