National Botswana, Namibia and Mozambique ban SA chicken and egg imports In a severe blow to the local poultry industry, more countries are likely to follow suit

SA’s poultry industry is on edge amid fears that more countries could move to ban the importation of local broilers and eggs following the latest outbreak of avian flu on a farm in Gauteng.

Another outbreak has been reported on a broiler breeder farm in the North West and all birds were being culled and buried under state supervision on Wednesday, industry body the SA Poultry Association (Sapa) said...