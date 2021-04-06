World / Africa

Separatist group attacks Nigerian prison as more than 1,800 inmates escape

Nigerian police said it believes a banned group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, was responsible

06 April 2021 - 11:22 Tife Owolabi
Burnt prison books after gunmen attacked and set the prison facility ablaze in Imo State, Nigeria, April 5 2021. Picture: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS/DAVID DOSUNMU
Burnt prison books after gunmen attacked and set the prison facility ablaze in Imo State, Nigeria, April 5 2021. Picture: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS/DAVID DOSUNMU

Yenagoa — More than 1,800 inmates escaped from a Nigeria prison in the southeastern city of Owerri after an attack by gunmen carrying rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns, explosives and rifles, the prisons authority said.

Nigerian police said it believed a banned separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was behind the attack, but a spokesperson for the group denied involvement.

The secessionist movement in the southeast is one of several serious security challenges facing President Muhammadu Buhari, including a decade-long Islamist insurgency in the northeast, a spate of school kidnappings in the northwest and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

“The Owerri Custodial Centre in Imo state has been attacked by unknown gunmen and forcefully released a total of 1,844 inmates in custody,” a Nigerian correctional service spokesperson said in a statement late on Monday. The attackers stormed the facility at about 2.15am local time on Monday, he said.

The attackers used explosives to blast the administrative block of the prison and entered the prison yard, police said in a separate statement.

Tensions have increased in the southeast in recent months in the wake of accusations that a paramilitary wing of IPOB, known as the Eastern Security Network, have been involved in clashes with the military.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the attackers ... are members of the proscribed IPOB,” said Frank Mba, a spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force.

But a spokesperson for IPOB said that the group was not involved. He said a statement would be issued in due course.

Several police stations have been attacked in southeastern Nigeria since January, with large amounts of ammunition stolen. No groups have claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Reuters

UK agrees to return £4.2m stolen by former Nigerian governor

Former Delta State governor James Ibori received a 13-year sentence for fraud and money-laundering in Britain
World
3 weeks ago

Kidnappers free abducted Nigerian schoolgirls

Victim tells how abductors beat young girls with their weapons
World
1 month ago

Nigerian appeals court throws out sharia convictions after outcry

Secular court acquits a teenager from a 10-year prison sentence and orders a new trial for a man sentenced to death for blasphemous message on ...
World
2 months ago

