World / Africa

Dozens killed as passenger barge capsizes on Congo River

At least 60 people die and hundreds are missing after a boat sinks with about 700 passengers on board, says minister

15 February 2021 - 23:40 Stanis Bujakera
Fisherman on the banks of the Congo River. Picture: ALON SKUY
Fisherman on the banks of the Congo River. Picture: ALON SKUY

Kinshasa —  At least 60 people died when a passenger barge carrying more than 700 people became shipwrecked on the Congo River at night, the Democratic Republic of Congo's humanitarian affairs minister said on Monday.

About 300 survivors had been found near the scene of the accident in Mai-Ndombe province in the west of the country, but another 240 remained unaccounted for, Steve Mbikayi wrote on Twitter.

“So far the rescue team has recovered 60 bodies and 300 survivors. There are still several missing after this shipwreck,” Mbikayi said in an interview.

Boat accidents are a hazard in the vast mineral-rich country, which has few tarred roads across its  forested interior, and where vessels are often overloaded with passengers and cargo.

For most people the river and its tributaries are the only means of travelling long distances.

“We sympathise with the families of the victims and we demand sanctions against all those responsible for the transport sector,” Mbikayi said, without elaborating. No further details were immediately available.

Reuters

DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi appoints state mining company DG as new premier

Sama Lukonde Kyenge appointed two weeks after his predecessor resigned, further sidelining Joseph Kabila
World
3 hours ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa’s youth are on the march against old order

Discontent in countries such as Sudan, Algeria and Zimbabwe could spread across the continent
Opinion
1 day ago

Pandemic likely to see a rise in use of child soldiers

As communities fall into poverty amid Covid-19, recruiting children in conflict zones gets easier and more prevalent
World
3 days ago

DRC senators move to oust Joseph Kabila ally from head of Senate

A petition has been filed to remove Senate head Alexis Thambwe Mwamba as former president Kabila still wields influence in the country
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Syndicate of SA banks to bankroll upgrade of ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe’s president extends lockdown by two weeks
World / Africa
3.
Syria intercepts Israeli missiles aimed at ...
World / Middle East
4.
Trump survives impeachment: populist flank makes ...
World / Americas
5.
Zimbabwe postpones school reopening due to ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: SADC should wake up before abyss engulfs Cabo Delgado

Opinion / Editorials

Using the army to help fight Covid-19 will cost more than R95m

National

Human rights abuses escalate in Africa during the pandemic

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.