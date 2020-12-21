World / Africa

Kenyan doctors strike in protest over benefits and PPE shortages

21 December 2020 - 12:53 Omar Mohammed and George Obulutsa
Health workers collect samples during mass testing for the coronavirus in the Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER
Health workers collect samples during mass testing for the coronavirus in the Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Nairobi — Doctors employed in Kenya’s public hospitals went on strike on Monday, saying the government is risking their lives by forcing them to treat Covid-19 patients without adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) and not insuring them for treatment if they fall ill.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union, with 7,000 members nationwide, announced their decision late on Sunday on Twitter. It said the government had not responded to grievances the union has been raising since March when the country reported its first coronavirus case.

“It’s about the safety and welfare of the doctors,” Chibanzi Mwachonda, secretary-general of the union, said on Monday. The country’s fight against the coronavirus would be badly hampered by the doctors’ walkout, but he said the medics had no other choice.

The doctors’ union joined nurses and clinical officers working in government hospitals, used by most people in the country, who have been on strike for two weeks.

Over the weekend, Kenya’s health minister Mutahi Kagwe said that medics on strike should return to work to avoid being fired.

At least 14 doctors have died of Covid-19 since March, several of them leading specialist physicians, according to the doctors’ union.

Kenya reported 349 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, with six fatalities, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 94,500 and the number of deaths to 1,639, the health ministry said.

In the past month, the virus has been spreading to rural areas where the public health system is creaking and limited intensive-care units are full, medics said.

Reuters

A Kenyan doctor’s widow shares her Covid-19 grief

Nine Kenyan doctors have succumbed to the coronavirus in the past four weeks and a national strike is likely if the state fails to provide PPE
World
1 month ago

Release of report into alleged medical scheme profiling delayed

The investigation began in 2019 after a group of health workers accused medical administrators  schemes of investigating only black and Indian ...
National
3 days ago

Macron’s infection is fuel to the fire for vaccine naysayers

Despite being the country of Pasteur, slayer of smallpox, only 54% of French adults say they are willing to get a Covid-19 shot
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Boris Johnson calls emergency meeting after ...
World / Europe
2.
US legislators reach deal on $900bn stimulus ...
World / Americas
3.
Germany considers ban on flights from SA and UK
World / Europe
4.
Trump downplays government hack and shifts blame ...
World / Americas
5.
Property investors, this is the bad news
World

Related Articles

‘Imposter syndrome’ is more common than you think

World

I will not outlaw Christmas, says UK’s Boris Johnson

World / Europe

Medical aid regulator orders withdrawal of low-cost GP vouchers

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.