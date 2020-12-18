World / Africa

Families anxiously await return of freed Nigerian schoolboys

18 December 2020 - 10:43 Ismail Abba
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari receives a phone call from Katsina state Governor Aminu Bello Masari who is briefing him on the rescue mission of the abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, in Daura, Nigeria in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on December 17, 2020. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari receives a phone call from Katsina state Governor Aminu Bello Masari who is briefing him on the rescue mission of the abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, in Daura, Nigeria in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on December 17, 2020. Picture: SUPPLIED

Katsina — Nearly 350 kidnapped Nigerian schoolboys are expected to be reunited with their families on Friday after security forces rescued them from a vast forest in the north of the country.

Last Friday night, gunmen raided the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara town, Katsina state, on motorbikes and marched the boys into the sprawling Rugu forest, one of the country’s largest woodland areas.

It was one of the biggest mass abductions in recent years.

Katsina governor Aminu Bello Masari said late on Thursday that 344 boys had been freed from the forest in neighbouring Zamfara state. There was still some uncertainty as to whether all of those abducted had been rescued.

Photographs released by Katsina state government showed smiling boys looking out from the back of trucks.

“I couldn’t believe what I heard until neighbours came to inform me that it’s true,” Hafsat Funtua, mother of 16-year-old Hamza Naziru, said in a phone interview. 

Describing the moment she heard the news, she said she ran out of her house with joy “not knowing where to go” before returning home to pray.

Another parent, Husseini Ahmed, whose 14-year-old Mohammed Husseini was also among those abducted, expressed happiness and relief that he would soon be reunited with his son.

“We are happy and anxiously expecting their return,” he said.

A Katsina state government spokesperson on Friday said the boys would undergo a medical examination before being reunited with their parents. He also said they would meet President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

Hours before the rescue of the boys was announced, a video started circulating online purportedly showing Islamist militants from Boko Haram with some of the boys. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the authenticity of the footage, the boys, or who released it.

In an interview with state TV channel NTA, in which he announced the release of the captives, Masari said “most” of the boys had been rescued.

But an aide told Reuters early on Friday said they were all free. “No student is still with the abductors,” Katsina state government spokesperson Abdu Labaran said via telephone.

The president posted a tweet on Friday of a video in which he said he had spoken to the governor and the military to congratulate them.

“The military is well trained. I am very impressed with the governor,” said Buhari.

Authorities released few details about the rescue operation.

Katsina state’s governor said security forces had cordoned off the area around the boys, and that not a single shot was fired.

Labaran said questions about the captors and whether they had been arrested should be directed to the military.

Armed forces spokesperson John Enenche and army spokesperson Sagir Musa did not immediately respond to text messages and phone calls seeking comment on the military operation.

Reuters

Boko Haram claims kidnapping of more than 300 schoolboys in video

Parents fear time is running out after  mass kidnapping of schoolchildren in northern Nigeria  on December 11
World
15 hours ago

Nigerian military in firefight with gang who kidnapped students

President Muhammadu Buhari condemns the attack on a school after up to 400 children go missing in raid
World
4 days ago

Suspected Islamist militants kill more than 40 farmers in Nigeria

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemns the killings while Borno state governor calls for more protection for civilians
World
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US medicines agency and Pfizer consider Covid-19 ...
World
2.
Zimbabwe’s central bank ends gold monopoly
World / Africa
3.
Boko Haram claims kidnapping of more than 300 ...
World / Africa
4.
Britain and EU leaders downbeat on chances of ...
World / Europe
5.
Emmanuel Macron has Covid-19 and so France tries ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Nigerian telecoms operators ask for extension of registration deadlines

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Africa cannot afford to be all talk and no action on integration

Opinion

Investors use gold ETF to get cash out of Nigeria

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.