Algerian president says he needs another three weeks to recover from Covid-19

Abdelmadjid Tebboune makes his first appearance since being flown to a hospital in Germany more than a month ago

13 December 2020 - 22:14 Hamid Ould Ahmed
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Picture: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Picture: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI

Algiers  —  Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune made his first appearance on Sunday since being flown to a hospital in Germany 47 days ago after testing positive for coronavirus, saying he is recovering and will be back home soon.

Tebboune, 75, appeared in a video posted on Twitter and broadcast on state television. He said he is expected to make a complete recovery within three weeks at the latest.

“I'm recovering ... I will recover my physical capacities in a week, two weeks or three weeks,” he said. “We will soon be in the country to continue building a new Algeria.”

Elected in December 2019 to succeed Abdelaziz Bouteflika who resigned after mass protests, Tebboune has promised to carry out political and economic reforms in the North African country, an Opec member.

Early in November, Algerians approved changes to the constitution aimed at giving more powers to the parliament and prime minister as well as boosting political freedoms, though voter turnout was low.

Tebboune said he had asked his staff at the presidency to co-ordinate with the election authority to prepare for a new election law, adding this law would pave the way for the post-constitution period.

“I have been after what is taking place in Algeria on a daily basis,” he said.

Since taking office Tebboune has announced plans to reform the economy and diversify it away from oil and gas, seeking to ease financial pressure caused by a fall in energy revenue — which accounts for 60% of the state budget and 94% of total export revenue.

Reuters

