World / Africa Zimbabwe crisis exists in the minds of others, Mnangagwa tells Zanu-PF faithful SA’s efforts to find a solution are dismissed as foreign intervention in a challenge the country’s leader says it is dealing with itself BL PREMIUM

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has spurned President Cyril Rampahosa’s attempt to mediate in Zimbabwe’s political crisis, telling his party’s central committee his government will not entertain foreign attempts to mend the country’s internal problems.

Ramaphosa has sent two delegations to Zimbabwe in recent weeks, the first a three-member team of senior government officials and the second a high-powered ANC delegation led by party secretary-general Ace Magashule. Both have met the same fate, returning home empty-handed.