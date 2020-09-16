Outlook for informal economy in Zimbabwe is dire after harsh Covid-19 response

Zimbabwe’s informal workforce, which comprises 85% of the country’s total number of workers, is struggling to recover from Covid-19 lockdown measures after authorities cleared traders from the streets for three weeks from March to April.

Working hours continue to be limited by a curfew, while street vendors have been squeezed by dwindling disposable incomes in the country.

Despite contributing 40% of GDP before the pandemic hit, its leaders are locked out of government decision-making, while workers are often treated like criminals by local authorities.

“Whenever there is a disaster in the economy or the country, the informal economy becomes a target as [the government] tries to fight the disaster,” Wisborn Malaya, secretary-general of the Chamber of Informal Economy Associations, told an online panel hosted by Chatham House on Tuesday.

Since April, the government has waged a crackdown on informal street vendors, criminalising their activities and tearing down their stalls. According to the Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (Viset), a local union, the campaign destroyed the livelihoods of more than three-million vendors.

Even before the pandemic, the country was grappling with the devaluation of the Zimbabwean dollar, which has ravaged incomes since its reintroduction in 2019. Salaries are now worth just 10% of what they were two years ago.