World / Africa Zimbabwe eases Covid-19 lockdown restrictions The government has approved inter-city travel and some school classes and will allow international travel from October BL PREMIUM

Zimbabwe’s government lifted a ban on inter-city travel and extended working hours this week as part of measures to revive the economy by easing Covid-19 restrictions.

The country has been under a national lockdown since March with some businesses closed, while a curfew was imposed from 6pm to 6am to curb the spread of the coronavirus.