World / Africa

Africa’s output could plunge 10%, but there is hope for recovery

‘In some markets, Covid-19 has given new impetus to positive reform,’ a new investment report suggests

15 September 2020 - 15:34 Alonso Soto
123RF/zonicboom
123RF/zonicboom

The coronavirus pandemic could bring positive changes to Africa’s economies even if output shrinks as much as 10% in 2020, according to a new investment report.

There are already signs that the continent will be disproportionately hit by the outbreak that has raised risks and worsened the investment climate after years of progress, according to the latest Africa Risk-Reward Index report.

The index, which compares market opportunities and risks in the region, was developed by risk consultancy Control Risks and research firm NKC African Economics, based in Paarl.

Rising stars such as Ethiopia have seen a sharp drop in their reward score as risks shoot up on heightened ethnic tensions amid a delay in elections in the continent’s second-most populous nation. Senegal, which has averaged growth of 6% in the last five years, was among the five countries that fell the most in their overall position on the index since 2018.

GDP on the continent is likely to contract 6%-10% in 2020 with higher debts leading to more frequent financial crises, according to the report. Dwindling revenues will mean many African countries have less firepower to respond the pandemic and stoke a quick recovery, it said.

Despite these difficulties and expectations of a long and uneven recovery, foreign investors fleeing the continent could be making a mistake, the firms said. That’s because “in some markets, Covid-19 has given new impetus to positive reforms,” according to the report.

Efforts to diversify commodity-dependent economies, deepen domestic financial markets and formalise the labour force could gain momentum in the wake of the pandemic, which forced countries to close borders and lockdown cities.

“Substantial changes will both serve the continent’s people well and justify a renewed excitement in Africa as an investment destination,” the report said.

Bloomberg

State infrastructure spend will not achieve economic growth

There is no clear economic rationale for government investment, yet as the economy contracts, the government continues spending
Opinion
1 hour ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Eskom throws a shadow over Kganyago’s power to switch on growth

The utility is the biggest threat to the economy, and there is little the governor can do about it
Opinion
1 day ago

Hope on the horizon after shock GDP slide

But contraction in investment spending is hampering recovery
Business
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Another farm invasion in Zimbabwe despite promises
World / Africa
2.
Beware of a vaccine grab, says Bill Gates
World
3.
Chinese investors call for legal clarity after ...
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers ...
World / Africa
5.
Critically ill Zimbabwe’s health system is in ICU
World / Africa

Related Articles

Findings from the 2020 BEE.conomics: survey on transformation in SA asset ...

Economy

SA likely to move to lockdown level 1 very soon

National / Health

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Odds tilt in favour of interest rate cut, says analyst

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.