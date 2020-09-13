ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Odds tilt in favour of interest rate cut, says analyst
The weaker-than-expected GDP number creates space for the SA Reserve Bank to reduce the repo rate this week
13 September 2020 - 15:55
After the country’s worse-than-expected GDP (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2020-09-08-sa-economy-shrinks-by-more-than-half-in-second-quarter/) outcome for the second quarter, attention is going to zero in on the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy decision, due out on Thursday.
The growth plummet is likely to necessitate a revision to the Bank’s own growth forecasts and could provide the Bank with further room to cut rates by another 25 basis points, according to economists.
