SA likely to move to lockdown level 1 very soon President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address SA this week on the easing of the lockdown, as the national state of disaster has been extended to October 15

All indications are that SA will move to level 1 of the Covid-19 lockdown, which would be likely to result in international borders being opened and the curfew falling away.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation this week on the easing of the lockdown, as SA’s national state of disaster has been extended for another month until October 15.