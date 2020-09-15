SA likely to move to lockdown level 1 very soon
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address SA this week on the easing of the lockdown, as the national state of disaster has been extended to October 15
15 September 2020 - 12:59
All indications are that SA will move to level 1 of the Covid-19 lockdown, which would be likely to result in international borders being opened and the curfew falling away.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation this week on the easing of the lockdown, as SA’s national state of disaster has been extended for another month until October 15.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now