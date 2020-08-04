World / Africa

Zimbabwean Lives Matter movement grows with support from big names

The online campaign resulted in more than 700,000 tweets on Tuesday, including from sports personalities and celebrities

04 August 2020 - 15:39 Ray Ndlovu
Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga holds a placard during an anti-corruption protest march along Borrowdale road, on July 31, 2020 in Harare. Picture: ZINYANGE AUNTONY / AFP
Protests against economic turmoil, arrests and human-rights abuses in Zimbabwe have moved online with a hashtag that’s plays on the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

The #ZimbabweanLivesMatter tag started after security forces blocked a street demonstration last week.

It draws on the success of the global movement highlighting racial injustice that gained prominence after the death in May of George Floyd in Minneapolis, at the hands of the police.

The online campaign resulted in more than 700,000 tweets on Tuesday, including from sports personalities and celebrities in and outside the country.

Those who endorsed the hashtag include SA Rugby World Cup winner Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira, who hails from Zimbabwe, pop star Cassper Nyovest and Pearl Thusi, who starred in Africa’s first Netflix film, Queen Sono.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa labelled the planned street protests an “insurrection” meant to topple his administration. In a televised speech on Tuesday, he said “dark forces” within and outside the country were undermining economic recovery.

“The bad apples that have attempted to divide our people and to weaken our systems will be flushed out,” he said.

Zimbabwe is facing an economic crisis, with inflation of 737%, food and fuel shortages and a collapsing currency.

At least 60 people, including 2020 Booker Prize-listed novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga, have been arrested for demonstrating in Zimbabwe, according to Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

The primary role of the state is to protect its citizens and it had never fallen short of the responsibility, government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said.

Bloomberg

