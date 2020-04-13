Ebola death in DRC puts stop to hopes of ending outbreak

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had been expecting more cases to emerge and was primed to respond, its head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Unfortunately, this meant the DRC government would not be able to declare an end to the outbreak as it had hoped, he said.

“But WHO and all partners remain on the ground and committed as ever to working ... to end the outbreak.”

The DRC has suffered 10 outbreaks of the virus since it was first detected in humans near the Ebola River in 1976. The biggest was in West Africa between 2013 and 2016 and killed more than 11,000 people.

Two new vaccines have had a major effect on containing the virus this time, though Islamist rebels stopped health workers from reaching some areas where the virus spread.

Late in 2019, deadly attacks on health centres in and around the city of Beni forced aid groups to suspend operations and withdraw staff from the epidemic’s last strongholds.

For those on the front line, like Babah Mutuza lusungu, a doctor at a health research clinic in Beni, Friday’s news was a bitter blow.

“It’s really a step backwards. You see today if we’re going to start managing a pandemic and an epidemic at the same time, it’s going to be impossible, it’s going to be very difficult to manage,” he said.

