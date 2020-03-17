Zimbabwe cancels biggest trade fair to stave off coronavirus

Zimbabwe has cancelled its largest annual trade event, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), slated for April, together with all gatherings of more than 100 people in a bid to curb coronavirus infections.

The government also canned April 18 independence celebrations.

According to unconfirmed reports, Zimbabwe recorded its first coronavirus case on Tuesday, a Bulawayo woman who had just arrived from SA. Zimbabwe's health system is in disarray, and authorities are on high alert.

With Zimbabwe's economy in a shambles and unemployment above 90%, more than a million of its citizens work in SA and millions others depend on trade between the two countries. The landlocked country relies on shops in SA for most of its basic retail needs.

In recent years, Zimbabwe has struggled to handle outbreaks of diseases such as cholera and typhoid, leading to many deaths. Experts say that without outside help the country will be hit hard by the virus.