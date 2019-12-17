World / Africa

Five big tech firms face child labour death charges

Tesla, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Dell accused of human rights abuses over cobalt mining

17 December 2019 - 09:54 Matthew Lavietes
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

New York — Five of the world's largest tech companies have been accused of being complicit in the death of children in Africa forced to mine cobalt, a metal used to make telephones and computers, in a landmark lawsuit.

The legal complaint on behalf of 14 families from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was filed on Sunday by International Rights Advocates, a US-based human rights nonprofit organisation, against Tesla, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Dell.

The companies were part of a system of forced labour that the families claimed led to the death and serious injury of their children, it said. It marks the first time the tech industry jointly has faced legal action over the source of its cobalt.

Images in the court documents, filed in US district court in Washington, showed children with disfigured or missing limbs.

Six of the 14 children in the case were killed in tunnel collapses, and the others suffered life-altering injuries, including paralysis, it said.

“These companies, the richest companies in the world, these fancy gadget-making companies, have allowed children to be maimed and killed to get their cheap cobalt,” Terrence Collingsworth, an attorney representing the families, said.

Cobalt is essential in making rechargeable lithium batteries used in millions of products sold by the tech industry. More than half of the world’s cobalt is produced in the DRC.

Global demand for the metal is expected to increase at 7% to 13% annually over the next decade, according to a 2018 study by the European Commission.

In response to a request for comment, Dell said it has “never knowingly sourced operations” using child labour and has launched an investigation into the allegations.

Tesla, Apple, Google, Microsoft and Glencore did not immediately respond for comment.

The lawsuit said the children, some as young as six years old, were forced by their families’ extreme poverty to leave school and work in cobalt mining owned by the British mining company Glencore. Glencore has previously been accused of using child labour.

Some children were paid as little as $1.50 a day, working six days a week, it said.

“Starve or go risk your life to try to eat. Those are the choices for these people,” said Collingsworth.

The legal complaint argued that the companies all have the ability to overhaul their cobalt supply chains to ensure safer conditions.

“I’ve never encountered or documented a more severe asymmetry in the allocation of income between the top of the supply chain and the bottom,” said Siddharth Kara, a researcher on modern slavery who is an expert witness in the case.

“It’s that disconnect that makes this perhaps the worst injustice of slavery and child exploitation that I’ve seen in my two decades research,” Kara said.

More than 40-million people have been estimated to be captive in modern slavery, which includes forced labour and forced marriage, according to Walk Free and the International Labour Organisation.

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Film on child slavery to be screened in remote Indian villages

It is hoped that Jhalki raises awareness about child slavery among poorer families in remote areas
World
1 month ago

Indian students thrive as they recycle plastic for free schooling

The Akshar Forum school in Assam state asks pupils to bring in at least 20 pieces of plastic waste every week in exchange for free schooling
World
6 months ago

Big Chocolate in global drive to ward off chocopocalypse

Mondelēz International invests hundreds of millions of dollars to foster smarter cocoa farming and better lives in countries such as Ghana
Life
10 months ago

Most read

1.
Aid agencies throw lifeline to hungry Zimbabweans
World / Africa
2.
African farmers taking on big chocolate
World / Africa
3.
Pope lifts archaic Catholic law used to hide sex ...
World
4.
Solar pumps provide data on water use and ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.