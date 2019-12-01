Courting Africa as energy trade shifts
Continent a buyer and seller in eyes of big commodities players
01 December 2019 - 00:04
Under the elegant lights of Claridge's in London's Mayfair, the fresh-faced boss of the $180bn (R2.65-trillion) commodities giant Trafigura took to the stage and addressed the dignitaries in humble, earnest tones. "We all need to do more, better, to satisfy Africa's energy needs," Jeremy Weir told the summit on business in Africa last month.
"We, the private sector, working together with governments and development institutions, can do better in addressing Africa's energy paradox. We need to allow the continent to catch up in terms of development."
