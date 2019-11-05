World / Africa

Total aims to expand its Mozambique liquefied natural gas project

05 November 2019 - 21:18 Libby George
Picture: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER
Picture: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

French energy major Total aims to expand its Mozambique liquefied natural gas (LNG) project with two additional trains, or plants, where the gas is super chilled for easier transport, a company executive said on Tuesday.

“We’re starting to look at studies for train 3 and train 4, because the resources are clearly there to develop,” Mike Sangster, head of Total exploration and production for Nigeria, told an oil conference in Cape Town.

Total concluded the acquisition of Anadarko’s 26.5% interest in the Mozambique LNG project for $3.9bn (R57,64bn)  in September as part of its takeover of Anadarko’s Africa assets that included projects in Ghana and Algeria.

Sangster added that the company expected to close its acquisition of Anadarko assets in Ghana and Algeria early in 2020 once regulatory approvals were cleared.

The firm said in September the Mozambique project included the construction of a two-train liquefaction plant with a capacity of 12.9-million tonnes a year.

Sangster said costs for Mozambique were “very competitive“ with good terms. The firm has said 90% of Mozambique LNG was already sold under long-term contracts largely indexed to the oil price.

Total CFO Jean-Pierre said in a call with analysts during the company’s third-quarter results that “Mozambique LNG was a jewel” in its  acquisition of Anadarko’s Africa assets.

Reuters

EU blows whistle on Mozambique’s election, but African observers disagree

The African Union team lead by former Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan and Sadc observers say the election was peaceful and well organised
World
2 weeks ago

Mozambique elections: a close call?

With numerous issues at play ahead of Mozambique’ general election next week, Frelimo’s outright dominance is no longer a done deal
Features
3 weeks ago

Infrastructure projects get a R39bn boost

Rate of approval of funding applications by Development Bank of Southern Africa points to an expected uptick
National
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Total aims to expand its Mozambique liquefied ...
World / Africa
2.
Airline industry to launch drive to counter ...
World
3.
UK’s key services sector near worst level since ...
World / Europe
4.
Pre-tariff surge in imports sees US trade deficit ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Uganda expects to produce oil from 2023 and meets with investors for licences

World / Africa

Gas industry will exploit Mozambique like all the others

Opinion

Gas is a ‘game changer’ for SA energy, Gwede Mantashe asserts

National

SA gas future — a pipe dream or burning bright?

Companies / Energy

Future lies in more agile vessels to supply small gas markets

World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.