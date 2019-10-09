Future lies in more agile vessels to supply small gas markets

The traditional ships helped create a global trade in the fuel, building an alternative for utilities and industrial customers to gas that arrives by pipeline. Smaller tankers can help LNG reach a growing number of buyers that need only a fraction of the cargo that a regular tanker can carry.

Gas burns more cleanly than coal, giving it less prominence in the debate about how to rein in climate change. Nations from China to the US are investing in LNG as an alternative that allows the flexibility that doesn’t come with billion-dollar pipelines that link customers directly to often distant production fields.

With an LNG terminal, customers can take shipments from any of the countries that produce the fuel — a group as far flung as Australia, the US, Algeria, Angola, Qatar and Russia. As new LNG production plants come online, market players are searching for where to place the increasing supply and finding small customers can absorb great volumes.

Global small-scale production is about 25Mt per year. That’s a tiny part of the entire LNG industry, which handled more than 300Mt last year.

Still, the small-scale end of the business may grow 6% a year, according to the IGU. Pickering expects the sector can also make better use of floating import terminals, which may yield another 100Mt in the next 10 years.

That’s caught the eye of some of the leading LNG producers. Qatar Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell and others are considering investments on the small-scale side of the industry.

OMV and Italian pipeline operator Snam said last month they may build a small-scale liquefaction plant in Austria to meet demand for LNG-powered trucks. Facilities for serving ferries are operating in Norway, and gas-burning vessels are entering cruise ship fleets.

New Fortress Energy, a venture of billionaire Wes Edens, plans to sell LNG across the Caribbean, Central America and West Africa and is already shipping the fuel to Jamaica. It’s seen benefiting from the “secular natural gas demand story, which is being driven by cheap and abundant” fuel in North America, said Gregory Lewis, an analyst at brokerage BTIG.

Avenir, an offshoot of shipper Stolt-Nielsen, intends to cover everything from ships and import facilities to distribution. It has hired a veteran LNG trader, Milorad Doljanin, as COO to wring as much value as possible out of supplies.

With six vessels and an LNG import terminal in Sardinia under construction, the London-based company is also looking to build in Scotland, the South Pacific and Latin America. Avenir is backed by Golar LNG and Hoegh LNG Holdings, the biggest providers of floating terminals.

“Small scale is going to be a huge, huge part of the LNG industry going forward,” Hoegh LNG CEO Sveinung Stohle said at the Oil & Money conference in London on Tuesday. “We are extremely bullish on this.”

One big source of small-scale LNG will be from shipping as stricter regulations by the International Marine Organisation on the sulphur content of marine fuel kick in from 2020. LNG is one of the alternatives to replace dirtier oil product-based fuels.

“Are we too early? We think … because the general awareness that gas is both environmentally better and clearly cheaper than conventional fuels that this is going to take off very quickly,” Pickering said. “So I’d rather be a little bit early to a party than too late.”

Bloomberg